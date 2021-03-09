Jammu and Kashmir: Soon after an encounter broke out in in Tujjar village of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, police said that one unidentified militant was killed in the encounter with security forces. Police also added that the Local police, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Army are jointly conducting the operation in the area. Also Read - Low-intensity IED Explodes in Kashmir's Pulwama; Area Cordoned Off, Probe Underway, Say Police

As per updates, the encounter broke out as the security forces received a tip-off that some militants were hiding in Tujjar village. Acting on the tip-off, security forces started a search operation in the village. During the search operation, the troops were reportedly fired upon, following which an encounter started.

“Encounter has started at Tujjar area of Sopore. Police and Army are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

As per updates, 2-3 were suspected to be hiding in the village. The security personnel recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the killed militant. Sopore police said it has killed Al-Badre Chief Ganie Khwaja in the encounter.