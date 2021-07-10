Srinagar: A total of 11 officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, including two teachers and two policemen, have been terminated from their services allegedly on the grounds of having terror links, news agency ANI quoted official sources on Saturday. The development comes amid investigations following the drone attack at the Air Force base in Srinagar airport.Also Read - J&K Unlock: Govt Starts Rafting Activities in Ganderbal After COVID-19 Cases Decline | PICS HERE

Of these officials, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara, reports said. Four officials were found to be working in the education department, two in J&K Police and one each in agriculture, skill development, power, SKIMS and health departments.

These officials were working as ground workers for terrorist organisations, officials told PTI on Saturday. They were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held.

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said that the security situation in the union territory was “totally under control”. He also said the security forces have an upper hand and “nobody will be allowed to mess with the security” in the Valley.