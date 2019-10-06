New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed a National Conference (NC) delegation to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar, who were placed under preventive detention since the Narendra Modi-led government revoked Article 370 (Which grants special status to Valley). While 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence after being booked under the Public Safety Act, Omar has been detained at a state guest house.

“The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana will leave by Indigo flight from Jammu today. He will be accompanied by former party legislators ,”National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said. Notably, the NC leaders had made representation before Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow NC delegation to meet the top leaders of the party.

Speaking to reporters, Mantoo informed that the decision to meet the duo was taken two days back at a meeting of senior functionaries and district presidents of the Jammu Province after restrictions on the movement of Jammu-based National Conference leaders were lifted. He also said that they want political dialogue to begin in the Valley in peaceful manner.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah was visited by his sister Safiya and aunt Suraya Mattoo.Farooq and Omar both former J&K Chief Ministers, were placed under detention on the night of August 4, a day -before the Centre abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides the father-son duo, the government has also detained most of the political leadership of Kashmir, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.