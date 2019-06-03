Srinagar: A fire on late Sunday broke out in Maratha Mohalla near Jammu railway station. According to ANI, around 150 jhuggis, including 41 of those belonging to Rohingyas, were gutted in the blaze.

Talking to the news agency, residents said that it was a massive blaze and fuelled by the wind. They said that fire brigade reached the spot after an hour.

Residents said, “It was a massive fire, wind fuelled it. The fire brigade came after an hour. No one from admin has come.”

J&K: Fire broke out in Maratha Mohalla near Jammu railway station last night. Around 150 jhuggis, including 41 of those belonging to Rohingyas, were gutted in fire. Residents say "It was a massive fire, wind fuelled it. Fire brigade came after an hour. No one from admn has come." pic.twitter.com/46ByhdtHjL — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

More details are awaited.