Srinagar: Amid spate of targeted killings in the Kashmir, the government has transferred 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers posted in Srinagar out of the Valley, India Today reported on Saturday. The action comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in the restive Union Territory in the wake of a string of attacks targeting the Kashmiri Pandit community and migrants workers.
Security forces have pinned the attacks on hybrid terrorists — operatives who are not on any terror lists but have been radicalised enough to carry out a strikes and slip back into routine life. The hybrid terrorism has triggered a wave of fear has among over 4,000 migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, recruited under the Prime Minister's special rehabilitation package, and hundreds of the Hindu employees from Jammu recruited under the Schedule Caste (SC) quota and posted in the Valley.
The hybrid terrorists in the past three months have killed at least 16 civilians in targeted attacks. The slain include 10 Kashmiri Muslims and six Hindus. On Thursday, an alleged hybrid terrorist killed Vijay Kumar, a manager at Ellaqui Dehati Bank (EDB) in Areh Mohanpora village of Kulgam. Soon after that, a group of Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees were reportedly seen negotiating the rate for hiring a truck from Kulgam to Jammu. "We are preparing for mass migration from Kashmir to Jammu and have come to fix up the rate of trucks. The government only gives us false assurances and we can't take it anymore," Decan Herald reported quoting them.
The killing of Kumar came two days after government school teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Samba district in Jammu division, was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday in Kulgam where she was posted. Before her, Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in Budgam district, was shot dead inside his office on 12 May.
Recent Targeted Killing In Kashmir
- On March 2, 2022, a Panch identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar of Kulpora Srandroo, Kulgam was shot dead at his residence.
- On March 6, two persons Mohammad Alsamand Rafiya Jan were killed in a grenade attack in Amira Kadal Srinagar.
- On March 9, a PDP Sarpanch Sameer Bhat was killed at Khonmoh in Srinagar outskirts.
- On March 11, Sarpanch identified as Shabir Ahmed Mir from Audoora Kulgam was killed near his residence.
- On March 21, a civilian Tajamul Mohiudin was killed in Gotipora, Budgam.
- On March 27, a student Umar Ahmad Dar was killed along with his SPO brother at his residence in Chadibugh, Budgam.
- On April 13, Satish Kumar Singh, a Kashmiri Rajput man was shot dead inside his home in Kulgam’s Kakran area.
- On April 15, an independent Sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo was killed by terrorists in Pattan area of Baramulla district.
- On May 12, a Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat working in the Revenue Department was killed by militants in tehsil office Chadoora Budgam.
- On May 15, Ranjit Singh, an employee at a liquor shop in Baramulla was killed when a grenade was lobbed inside the shop.
- On May 26, TV artist Ambreena Bhat of Hushroo Chadoora was killed in her house, while her 10-year old nephew sustained bullet injuries in the attack.
- On May 31, a Hindu teacher Rajini Bala from Samba was gunned down by ultras in Gopalpora, Kulgam.
- On June 2, Vijay Kumar a bank manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank hailing from Rajasthan was killed inside his office in Kulgam. Hours after Kumar’s killing a non-local labourer Dilkhush Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Central Kashmir’s Chadoora area.
- In the past five months three civilians have been killed in grenade attacks, while 13 others have been shot dead using pistols.
- Besides killing unarmed civilians terrorists have targeted unarmed policemen also. On April 18, 2022, ultras shot dead a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and critically injured another outside Kakapora railway station in Pulwama in south Kashmir. The Head Constable Surinder Singh died on the spot while Sub Inspector Devraj succumbed to the injuries a few days later.
- On May 7, 2022, a police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar, was fired upon near Aiwa Bridge at Dr Ali Jan Road in Srinagar in the morning. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later in the evening.
- On May 24, 2022 a policeman, Saifullah Qadri was shot dead and his 9-year-old daughter was injured in a terror attack that took place in Soura area of Srinagar.