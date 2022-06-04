Srinagar: Amid spate of targeted killings in the Kashmir, the government has transferred 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers posted in Srinagar out of the Valley, India Today reported on Saturday. The action comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in the restive Union Territory in the wake of a string of attacks targeting the Kashmiri Pandit community and migrants workers.Also Read - Explained: Pakistan’s Nefarious Plan To Target Kashmiri Pandits Using Hybrid Terrorists, Pistols Instead of AK-47s

Security forces have pinned the attacks on hybrid terrorists — operatives who are not on any terror lists but have been radicalised enough to carry out a strikes and slip back into routine life. The hybrid terrorism has triggered a wave of fear has among over 4,000 migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, recruited under the Prime Minister’s special rehabilitation package, and hundreds of the Hindu employees from Jammu recruited under the Schedule Caste (SC) quota and posted in the Valley. Also Read - 'Invisible Enemy' TRF Engaged In Soft Target Killings To Create Panic And Fear

The hybrid terrorists in the past three months have killed at least 16 civilians in targeted attacks. The slain include 10 Kashmiri Muslims and six Hindus. On Thursday, an alleged hybrid terrorist killed Vijay Kumar, a manager at Ellaqui Dehati Bank (EDB) in Areh Mohanpora village of Kulgam. Soon after that, a group of Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees were reportedly seen negotiating the rate for hiring a truck from Kulgam to Jammu. “We are preparing for mass migration from Kashmir to Jammu and have come to fix up the rate of trucks. The government only gives us false assurances and we can’t take it anymore,” Decan Herald reported quoting them. Also Read - '2 Killed In 24 Hours': Kashmiri Pandits Fear For Lives, Many Flee After Targeted Killings | Video

The killing of Kumar came two days after government school teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Samba district in Jammu division, was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday in Kulgam where she was posted. Before her, Rahul Bhat, a clerk in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in Budgam district, was shot dead inside his office on 12 May.

Recent Targeted Killing In Kashmir