New Delhi: At least 18 personnel of police and forest departments were injured after locals pelted stones at them during an anti-encroachment drive in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“Some anti-social elements along with encroachers attacked the joint team of J&K Police and forest department and pelted stones at them in Batote region of the district. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident”, said DFO Kuldeep Singh.