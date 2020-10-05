New Delhi: Two CRPF jawans were martyred and three others are injured after terrorists open fire upon road opening party of the force at Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The injured jawans are undergoing treatment at a Srinagar-based Army Hospital. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC; Indian Army Retaliates

"Terrorists attacked security forces on National Highway near Kandizaal area in Pampore in Pulwama district in which five soldiers were injured. The area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists", a CRPF official had stated earlier.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm when CRPF personnel along with Jammu and Kashmir police were carrying out road opening duty at Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore.