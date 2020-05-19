New Delhi: Two terrorists were gunned down and a police personnel was injured on Tuesday during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman Injured, Mobile Internet Suspended; Encounter Underway Between Terrorists, Security Forces in Srinangar

Both the terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen. The J&K Police recovered at least two weapons and ammunition from them. The encounter is still underway.

Mobile internet and telephone services were snapped off in the Srinagar district as a precautionary measure. Only BSNL postpaid services are functioning in the area currently.

According to reports, a joint team of the J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received a specific tip-off about the presence of militants at Nawa Kadal in old Srinagar city. The area where militants were hiding was immediately cordoned off as the squad zeroed in on the house, but the militants fired upon them triggering the encounter.

Notably, the shootout between militants and security forces took place in Srinagar after almost two years. Firing is otherwise regular near the LoC areas of South Kashmir. More details are awaited.