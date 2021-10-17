Srinagar: Two non-local labourers were killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon labourers at Wanpoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. According to news agency ANI quoting CID sources, three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar.Also Read - Jammu-Kashmir Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's Grandson Sacked From Govt Service. Here's Why

On Saturday, a golgappa seller from Bihar, Arvind Kumar was shot dead in Eidgah of Srinagar. A labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Sagir Ahmad, was killed in Pulwama. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Two Non-local Street Vendors Shot Dead by Terrorists, Area Cordoned Off

Earlier, this month the valley witnessed three targeted civilian killings in 90 minutes, which included a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and the owner of the city’s most famous pharmacy, and a resident of Bihar who earned his daily bread by selling ”golgappa” and ”bhelpuri”. Also Read - Bangladesh: Two Men Killed in Fresh Religious Violence, Death Toll Rises to Six

Bindroo was killed around 7 pm while he was dispensing medicine at Iqbal Park, which is barely a few metres from the office of Senior Superintendent of Police and ”Cargo”, the headquarters of the anti-militancy unit of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Bindroo (68), the owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot at by the assailants from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy, dispensing medicines, a police official said, adding he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

A Kashmiri Pandit, Bindroo was one of the few in his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his business, which was a trusted name for quality medicines.

According to officials, Bindroo had received four gunshot wounds.

Terror organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow outfit of the banned Lasker-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s killings in the Valley