New Delhi: Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

Speaking to PTI, a police officer said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, however, their identity and group affiliation are yet to be ascertained. The operation is going on, he informed further.