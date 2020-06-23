New Delhi: Two unidentified terrorists killed were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama on Tuesday. The gunfight broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, and a search operation is underway, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Police and security forces are on the job, it added. Also Read - Zadibal Encounter: 3 Terrorists Neutralised; Top Cop Says 4 Chiefs of Main Terror Outfits Killed in 4 Months

This comes a day after three terrorists, including one involved in the killing of BSF jawans in Poonch area, were gunned down by security forces in Zadibal area of Srinagar. Notably, security forces made several attempts to make them surrender but they refused.

"All of them were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM/ISJK. One of the terrorists Shakoor Farooq Lango was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel at 90ft road in Soura on May 20, 2020", said police.

Speaking to reporters, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces and said that it is for the first first time in history that 4 chiefs of main terrorist outfits–Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT),Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind killed in four months. He claimed that elimination of leadership causes damage to the terror outfits.