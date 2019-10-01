New Delhi: Amid reports of ongoing security operations in the Valley, about 20 entry routed along the India-Pakistan border have been identified, a PTI report said. Muti-tier security has been put in place to prevent any attempt to infiltrate by armed terrorists, the report said. According to intelligence inputs, over 60 armed terrorists have infiltrated along the Line of Control and over 20 terrorists from the LoC areas in the last two months.

In other measures, village defence committees (VDCs) along LoC and International Border have been activated; checkpoints have come up; more patrolling is being carried out in the hinterland along the border, the report said. All police stations and police posts have also been alerted in this regard.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Army and BSF officers, had instructed the forces to put the anti-infiltration grid along the Pakistani border on high alert. According to inputs received from various sources, the Bandipora-Gangbal-Chatergul route, which had remained dormant over the years, is again being used by the terrorists this time.

“The terrorists are taking advantage of thick woods, dry nallahs, riverine and zero populated areas to infiltrate from PoK to Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said, as quoted by PTI.

The measures come close on the heels of the threat letter the bureau of civil aviation security recently received, which claimed that a terror group was planning to target PM Modi, Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval in a retaliatory move over Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this letter, Jaish-e-Mohammad threatened to attack 30 cities, including Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Kanpur, Lucknow. Four airports were also on the hitlist

Earlier, there had been reports of LeT planning a terror attack in Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi’s constituency. Recently, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said terror camps in Balakot, which were crushed in the IAF’s Balakot strike, have been reactivated