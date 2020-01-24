New Delhi: Mobile internet with 2G speed will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday midnight, an official order said. However, the access will be limited only to whitelisted sites and no social media platform will work, the order said.

The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till January 31 after which it would be reviewed further, the order said.

Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards. Internet and mobile connectivity were snapped on August 5 last year after the centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 15, the J&K administration allowed mobile internet in a few parts and broadband in establishments providing essential services. The Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all prohibitory orders and upheld that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

On January 18, voice and SMS facilities to all local prepaid connections were restored.