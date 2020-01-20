New Delhi: Three terrorists, affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralised by security forces during an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Notably, the encounter took place in the Wachi area of Shopian when the terrorists were hiding in a house. Speaking to news agency PTI, a police official said that when the terrorists were asked to surrender, they opened fire at them, triggering a gunfight. It was a joint operation by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Adil Sheikh, responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former People’s Democratic Party MLA Ajaj Mir from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar on September 29, 2018.

The other terrorist killed in the encounter is Waseem Wani, a resident of Shopian while the identity of the third terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

The security forces have also recovered arms and ammunition.