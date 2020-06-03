New Delhi: Three militants affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including an IED expert, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Also Read - With Article 370 Gone, Army Now Wants to Buy Land in J&K to Set up Camp

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of militants there, a Defence spokesman said. Also Read - Day After Forces Foiled Pulwama-Style Attack, Cops Identify Owner of Explosives-Laden Car

After laying the cordon in the area, announcements were made for the militants to surrender, but they fired upon the security forces, defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. Also Read - Pulwama-like Terror Attack Averted: Vehicle Suspected of Carrying 40-45 Kgs of Explosives; JeM Has Main Role, Says Top Cop

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight in which three militants were killed, the spokesman said.

“Three terrorists of JeM have been killed in Kangan Pulwama operation,” the spokesman said, adding, one of the militants was an IED expert.