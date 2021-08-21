Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM have been killed. Search is going on,” the police said.Also Read - Encounter Underway Between Security Forces and Terrorists at J&K's Rajouri

The gunfight broke out in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora, after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire.