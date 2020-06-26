New Delhi: Three militants have been killed after an encounter broke out in Chewa Ullar area of Tral in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Friday. If reports are to be believed, two army jawans may have also suffered injuries. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Pulwama, Search Ops Underway

Notably, the encounter between militants and security forces had started on Thursday evening and continued till Friday morning. Also Read - Zadibal Encounter: 3 Terrorists Neutralised; Top Cop Says 4 Chiefs of Main Terror Outfits Killed in 4 Months

On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of state police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) had launched a cordon and search operation. Also Read - BSF Shoots Down Arms-Laden Pakistani Drone in Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua, Weapons Recovered

Officials informed that as the joint team of forces approached, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and triggered an encounter.

This is said to be the 12th encounter in South Kashmir region that took place this month. At least 33 militants have been killed so far.