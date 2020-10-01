New Delhi: Three soldiers died on Thursday while at least five others were injured in two separate incidents after Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said that it will give a befitting reply to the neighbouring country. Also Read - Piggy Rides, Grandmom's Stories And More, Dilip Kumar Recalls Childhood at Peshawar Haveli in New Tweets

While two soldiers were martyred in Nowgam Sector, Kupwara this morning, another soldier was killed in shelling in Poonch sector, the Army spokesperson said.

It is not known whether the Pakistan army has suffered any casualty, however, the Indian Army is still retaliating.

The two countries have been involved in ceasefires almost every day over the last few months. More than 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place have been reported in the last eight months. This is the highest in the past 17 years.