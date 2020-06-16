New Delhi: Three terrorists were gunned down on Tuesday after an encounter broke out in Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The gunfight is still underway. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Martyred, 3 Others Injured in Heavy Shelling by Pakistan Along LoC

The encounter took place after police and army launched a joint operation in the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input. According to the reports, the encounter site is 400 to 500 metres away from army’s Rashtriya Rifles camp. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Encounters in Kulgam, Anantnag; 4 Terrorists Killed

Earlier on Saturday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place between terrorists and security forces at Zadoora Nipora area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Notably, security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in Kashmir. At least 14 terrorists were killed in three encounters at Reban Pinjura and Sugoo villages of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in less than a week