Srinagar: As many as 32 students have been tested positive for Covid-19 on day first of opening of several education institutions. A team of health department on Monday conducted target sampling in a school in Thanamandi of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - Alabama Lawmakers Weigh Using Coronavirus Funds to Build Prisons

A health official said that a team of health department from Darhal medical block visited a private school located in Thana Mandi Tehsil area. Also Read - NY Hospitals, Schools Fear Staff Shortage From Vaccine Rules

“During covid sampling of students who attended the school today we found 32 students having viral load,” said an official. He added that all the students study in the private school and are resident of different villages of Thanamandi. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 27, 2021: India's Daily COVID Vaccination Crosses One Crore Mark

Students are to be shifted to Corona care centre in order to prevent community spread of virus in the area. Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajeev Sharvan confirmed to UNI about the information and said, “we have taken the cognizance and the students tested positive are isolated for further treatment.”

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 117 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,29,125 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 117 fresh cases, 55 were from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir division in the UT, the officials said. They said Rajouri district recorded the highest number of 40 cases followed by 33 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 1,513 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,23,190, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic remained at 4,422 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.