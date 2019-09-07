New Delhi: Four members of a family including a two-year-old girl have been injured after terrorists attacked the house of a fruit trader in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The injured have been taken to hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

“In a merciless act of terrorism. Terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl (Usma Jan) at Dangerpora Sopore. All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on spot and investigation in progress,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. As per a report, Pakistan initiated firing and mortar shelling at around 7:45 am on Saturday.

This comes days after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has alerted against potential terror attacks in the national capital post revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The IB has also informed about the infiltration of the Pakistan trained commandos through Kutch As per inputs, Pakistani commandos have infiltrated into Indian territory through Kutch area, via sea route to create a communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.