New Delhi: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Also Read - Muharram: Section 144 Imposed, Security Forces Deployed in Kashmir to Prevent People From Taking Out Processions

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said. Also Read - Pakistan Chooses to Evade Responsibility on International Terrorists: MEA on Pulwama Chargesheet

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, which retaliated. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown in Samba District From August 28 to September 1

In the ensuing exchange of fire, four militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained. The operation is on, the official added.