New Delhi: For the first time in more than a year, 4G internet services were back in Jammu and Kashmir, as they were restored in two districts of the union territory-Ganderbal and Udhampur-from today till September 8. Also Read - 4G Internet Services to Be Restored in One District Each of Jammu And Kashmir Division After Aug 15: Centre to SC

However, for now, the high-speed internet has been restored only on a trial basis. Also, in the rest of the Valley, the internet speed will continue to be restricted to 2G only.

“High-speed mobile data services shall be restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur on trial basis for postpaid services from 9 PM today to September 8. While in rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only”, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a statement today.

High-speed mobile data services shall be restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur on trial basis for postpaid services from 9 pm today to September 8. While in rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Notably, today’s development comes five days after the Centre told the Supreme Court that a special committee was looking into the issue of internet restoration in Jammu and Kashmir, and had decided to provide 4G internet connection on a trial basis in limited areas of the union territory after August 15.

Internet services across the Valley were snapped on August 5, 2019, after the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking the ‘special status’ allotted to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also bifurcated the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Since then, however, broadband services had been restored in phases.