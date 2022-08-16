Srinagar: The district administration of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Tuesday banned the operation of seven news portals for “peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government”. The names of the portals are: United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Live, GHRT News.Also Read - Kashmiri Hindu Shot Dead, Brother Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

According to the order issued by the office of district magistrate, the authorities have received a large number of complain from general public regarding the harassment by certain news portals operating with the jurisdiction of district Ramban without proper permission from the authority. Also Read - 6 ITBP Jawans, 1 Policeman Killed As Bus Plunges Into River In J&K’s Pahalgam

Jammu & Kashmir | District Administration Ramban bans the operation of seven news portals for “peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government” pic.twitter.com/pMS4W4CgNb — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: One CRPF Personnel Injured As Terrorists Lob Grenade

The order further adds that based on the information furnished by the district information officer it has been established that the aforesaid news portals are operating without any permission from the authority and hence they are been banned from the district.