New Delhi: While terror incidents have declined, number of infiltration attempts from across the border has increased in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 (that granted special status to the Valley) on August 5, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

Presenting the government’s data in response to questions by four MPs, G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home asserted that a total of 88 terror incidents have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370, but, the incidents of cross-border infiltration have increased to 84 since August 5, as compared to 53 in the preceding time frame. However, the successful infiltration attempts have come down to 32 from 59, the MHA said.

Besides, the MHA also appreciated the efforts of security forces and said that steps taken by them had resulted in the death of 157 terrorists so far this year.

Earlier this year in August, the Narendra Modi-led government had revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31.

Following the government’s move, severe restrictions were imposed in the Valley as a precautionary measure. Additional troops were deployed and section 144 was imposed on parts of the territory. Apart from these, all means of communication were also suspended. While postpaid services were resumed, internet and prepaid mobile services are still blocked in the Valley.