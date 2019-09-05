A month after the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre and the administration in Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for development work in the state with the latter sanctioning Rs 121 crore for the undertaking.

An order issued by the Finance Department on Wednesday stated that district development commissioners of all 22 districts have been allotted Rs 5 crore each to carry out work that was generated during the Back to Village campaign which was launched by the state administration between June 20 and 27.

“The district development commissioner of each district shall identify high priority works with due impact and high visibility to be implemented as part of the Back to Village programme in convergence with other schemes on the basis of reports finalised by officers during their visit,” the order read.

The list of the identified work shall be furnished by divisional commissioners within a period of 15 days and only such work shall be taken which can be completed during the current financial year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the Centre has, as per sources, prepared a roadmap for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which are officially becoming union territories on October 31. Along with speeding up development work the Home Ministry will also raise an additional battalion, one each of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPC) to create job opportunities for the youth.

According to ANI, the Finance Ministry has made a massive investment plan for both the regions, under which investors, who will invest in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, will not pay taxes for seven years.