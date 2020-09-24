New Delhi: A few unidentified militants shot dead a renowned advocate in Srinagar’s Hawal area on Thursday evening, the police said. The assailants fired upon the Kashmiri lawyer, identified as Babri Qadri, from close range at his residence at around 6:25 PM. Also Read - 'Kashmiris Don't Feel They Are Indians & Would Rather Prefer to Be Ruled by China', Says Farooq Abdullah

The advocate was immediately rushed to the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar where doctors declared him as 'brought dead'.

Additional police teams have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has begun to nab the assailants.

Aged in his early 40s, Qadri had recently urged the Jammu police to lodge an FIR against a Facebook user who was spreading a “wrong campaign” against him. He was also a popular face in TV debates, local newspapers and opinion pages.

Although it was not clear why he was shot, an investigation is underway and further details are awaited.