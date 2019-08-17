New Delhi: After 12 days of clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A of Constitution, landline phone services will be restored in ‘large parts of Srinagar’ from Saturday morning. According to the Zee News sources, landline telephone services have already been restored in Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda district. Besides, Internet and mobile services are also functioning normally in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had yesterday announced the easing of restrictions in a phased and ‘orderly way’. Speaking about the restoration of telephone lines, he had said, “You will see gradual restoration from Friday night and Saturday on wards. You will find a lot of Srinagar functioning Saturday morning. BSNL takes a couple of hours to get back to action. Exchange by exchange they will be switching it on. Over the weekend, you will have most of these lines functional.”

“There will be easing of restrictions in the next few days in an orderly way,” Subrahmanyam told reporters, adding that steps would be taken keeping in view the evolving situation as well as the cooperation of the people in maintaining calm and peace. “Schools will be opened after the weekend area-wise so that children’s studies do not suffer,” he said.

Meanwhile a senior official said that movement of public transport will be allowed in the areas where restrictions on civilians movement have already been lifted. “It is expected that over the next few days as the restrictions get eased, life in Jammu and Kashmir will become completely normal. This is already visible on the roads as the roads are full of regular traffic and we expect to an increase in the coming days,” he added.