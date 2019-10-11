New Delhi: Life is slowly returning to normal in Jammu and Kashmir with the authorities further resuming postpaid mobile services, nearly 68 days after they were shut down, following the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 (Which grants special status to the Valley). Authorities, however, clearly stated that the residents living in the Valley will have to wait for some more time for the Internet services to resume.

Speaking to news agency PTI, officials said that a decision has been taken that postpaid mobile services will be resumed in the beginning and the pre-paid services will be resumed later. Besides, a proper verification of customer be undertaken for postpaid mobile services.

The move comes days after J&K governor Satya Pal Malik directed lifting of an over two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the Valley owing to a terror threat.

Malik held a security review meeting with the advisors and the chief secretary after which he (governor) directed the Home department to allow tourists in the Valley with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the administration will make a decision on releasing senior political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and other prisoners from detention over the next few days.

“Over the next few days, a decision will be taken on the release of senior political leaders and other prisoners,” an official told the Hindustan Times.

Yesterday, three politicians including Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone were released after they signed a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour. On September 21, the administration had released Imran Ansari of the People’s Conference and Syed Akhoon citing health concerns.