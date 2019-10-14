New Delhi: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday resumed postpaid mobile services, nearly 72 days after they were shut down, following the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 (Which grants special status to the Valley). During this period, mobile phone services were available in Jammu and Ladakh region but it continued to remain suspended in the Valley since August 5, the day when Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370.

If reports are to be believed, initially, it was decided to allow mobile phone connectivity only on BSNL post paid cell phones, but keeping in view the fact that not many locals have post paid BSNL mobile phones it was decided to restore services on all post paid mobile phones operated by different service providers.

“Following improvement in the overall situation in the valley it has been decided to allow post-paid mobile phone services from Monday forenoon”, spokesman of the state government Rohit Kansal had said, a couple of days ago.

However, there is no official word on restoration of internet facility which continues to remain suspended since August 5. Besides, public transport is still off the roads in Kashmir. Its restoration would be the next logical step to restore normalcy in the Valley.

Earlier, the J&K governor Satya Pal Malik directed lifting of an over two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the Valley owing to a terror threat. Malik held a security review meeting with the advisors and the chief secretary after which he (governor) directed the Home department to allow tourists in the Valley with immediate effect.