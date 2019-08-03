New Delhi: A day after curtailing the Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday suspended the 43-day-long ‘Machail Mata Yatra’ in Kishtwar district citing security reasons. Authorities have asked people not to start the yatra (pilgrimage) and those on the way should leave and get back. The yatra commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5.

Speaking to a news agency, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said,”The yatra has been suspended with immediate effect due to security reasons.”

Thousands of devotees from across the country visit the scenic Paddar valley, also famous for its sapphire mines, during the yatra and pay obeisance at the holy shrine of goddess Durga in Machail village of Kishtwar after trekking a 30-km arduous route.

Meanwhile 363 of the pilgrims who had embarked on the Amarnath Yatra from Baltal have been shifted to Jammu. Earlier on Friday, the government cut short the Amarnath Yatra amid reports of a probable terror attack by militants.

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” the state government said in an advisory.