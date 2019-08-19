New Delhi: After almost two weeks of lockdown, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to reopen over 190 primary schools in Srinagar, besides restoring “full functionality” of government offices across the Valley. Notably, The clampdown was imposed in J&K on August 4, a day before both the Houses of the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

An official spokesperson has said that the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure safety and security of the students. “As many as 190 schools will reopen on Monday in various zones of the district. The areas where schools will be opened include Lasjan, Sangri, Panthachowk, Nowgam, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Gagribal, Dhara, Theed, Batmaloo and Shalteng,” the spokesperson said.

The government agencies had started to ease curbs in Kashmir valley from Saturday. Landline phone services were restored in ‘large parts of Valley. Besides, Internet and mobile services were also made functional. The administration was successful in preventing any casualty during the clampdown.

“There has been no untoward incident reported so far. Public transport has started plying and we are getting encouraging reports of normal movement from a lot of rural areas,”Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal had said.

The process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well. Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations yesterday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

In a statement, Kansal was quoted as saying that no untoward incident was reported from the areas where relaxation was provided. According to the statement, traffic including public transport plied and shopkeepers opened their businesses.

Kansal said that it was the endeavour of the government to restore all the landlines to their full functionality as soon as possible. “BSNL officers and technicians are working continuously to restore the working of exchanges across Kashmir valley,” he said.

Furthermore, Kansal asserted that the government will attempt to restore infrastructural and developmental works as the overall situation further improves.