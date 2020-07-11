New Delhi: The Army on Saturday said that its troops had foiled an infiltration bid by killing two terrorists, who, it said, were trying to infiltrate into India by cutting anti-infiltration fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nougam sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Announces 7th Arrest in Pulwama Attack Case, Accused Sent to 10-Day Custody

Addressing a press conference, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC 19 Division, said, "Today, our troops along LoC in Nougam sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani Post in the area. Apt response was taken to eliminate two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate by cutting anti-infiltration fence".

He further said that recoveries from the slain terrorists included two AK assault rifles with 12 filled magazines, a pistol, magazines, grenades as well as Rs 1.5 lakh in Indian and Pakistani currency. He added that a search operation was still underway to sanitise the area.

“Inputs indicate that their launchpads are fully occupied. If we’ve to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launchpads opposite”, the officer added.

Notably, this development comes at a time there are apprehensions in the security establishment that Pakistan might try to send as many terrorists as possible into the Indian territory, taking advantage of India’s ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Also, in recent days, there have been several attacks in the Valley, targeting the security forces, especially the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Recently, terrorists also gunned down BJP leader Waseem Bari along with his father and brother.

Last month, a Hindu sarpanch, Ajay Pandita, was also gunned down by terrorists.