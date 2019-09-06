New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl, who was bitten by a snake, was saved after she was admitted at the Army Hospital in Srinagar.

The development comes even as the Army is facing serious allegations of human rights violations in the erstwhile state. On Friday, Kashmiri activist Shehla Rashid, who had accused the Army of human rights violations in the Valley, was booked for sedition by the Delhi Police.

According to reports, the girl, whose name is Yasmeena, was brought to the Army Hospital in the city after being bitten by a snake. She was in critical condition but her life was saved after proper treatment was administered to her.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BC Nambiar, Executive Officer Army Hospital, said, “She came here in critical condition, however, with the proper treatment we saved her life. She’ll be discharged in the next 72 hours.”

Security forces, including the Army, which have been in Jammu and Kashmir for well over a month now, have been accused by the Western media as well as human rights activists of committing ‘atrocities’ on the people in the Valley. The forces have been accused of killing protesters with pellet guns, picking up children in midnight raids and various other excesses.

The allegations have been vehemently denied by the government as well as the Army.

On August 5, the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution. It further bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.