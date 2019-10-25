New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to register victory on only 81 of 307 blocks that went to the polls in the Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Notably, it was the first elections in Valley since the government revoked Article 370 (that grants special status) to Valley.

The BJP was the only major political party in fray, as the Congress, the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had declared that they would boycott these polls to protest against the restrictions imposed in the Valley following revocation of Article 370.

State Chief Electoral Office (CEO) Shailendra Kumar declared the results on Thursday evening. “Of total 316 blocks, polling took place in 307 blocks. Since candidates on 27 seats were elected unopposed, 280 blocks were contested amid tight security,” Kumar told the media in Srinagar.

“The BJP has won 81 blocks, INC (Indian National Congress) one and JKNPP eight. Independents secured 217 blocks”, Kumar stated.

Talking about the voter turnout, the election officer said nearly 100 per cent polling was recorded in the maiden Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) elections. He added that the highest voting was recorded in Srinagar district with 100% poll turnout, and the lowest voting was recorded in Pulwama and Shopian with poll turnout of 86% and 85% respectively.