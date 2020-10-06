New Delhi: An unidentified terrorist on Tuesday opened fire upon a BJP worker in Nunar district of Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, forcing retaliation from his private security personnel. A militant died in the firing. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Vice President Rajendra Singh Joins Chirag Paswan's LJP

The BJP leader, identified as Gh Qadir, a BJP leader, in Ganderbal district is safe, but his PSO was injured in the incident, a police official said. Also Read - 'Accept Nitish Kumar's Leadership to be Part of NDA Gathbandhan,' Says BJP, Rebuffs Alliance With LJP For Bihar Polls

The officer was rushed to the hospital where his condition was stated as stable. Also Read - 'Give Some Sanskaar To Their Sons'! Bollywood Actors Hits Out at BJP MLA For His Remarks on Hathras Rape Case

A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area.