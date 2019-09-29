New Delhi: At a time when Jammu and Kashmir is going to be a separate Union Territory on October 31, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar on Sunday announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held on October 24 and the counting of votes will take place the same day.

“Block Development Council elections will be conducted on 24 Oct from 9 am till 1 pm, across J&K. Counting of votes will start at 3 pm on the same day,” Shailendra Kumar said.

According to the CEC, the elections will be held in 310 blocks out of 316 blocks in the valley state. “Block Development Council elections will be held in 310 blocks out of 316 blocks in the State,” Kumar added.

He said that the Panchs and Sarpanchs who were elected last year will be voting to elect BDC chairpersons in these blocks. “The total number of electors is 26,629 and the elections will be held through the ballot box,” Kumar told ANI.

As per the CEC, one candidate will be allowed to spend Rs 2 lakh on the campaign before the election.”There will only be one polling station in every block and an observer will be appointed for every two blocks to oversee that the elections are being held as per the guidelines,” he added.

As per the updates, 172 out of 316 seats are reserved for SC, ST and women. A notification regarding the election will be issued on October 1, 2019. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come in place with immediate effect and ballot boxes will be for the elections.

As per the CEC, the date for filing nomination October 9, 2019, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 10, 2019. The date of withdrawal of candidature is October 11, 2019.

