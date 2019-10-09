New Delhi: In the run-up for the Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) elections, the last date for filing nomination is October 9 as announced by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar. The J-K BDC polls will be held in 310 blocks on October 24 and the counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

“Date for issuing gazette notification is October 1. The last date of filing nomination is October 9. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 11. The elections will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on October 24 and the counting of votes will begin from 3 pm the same day,” Kumar had said earlier.

He had also mentioned that out of total 316 blocks, elections are only held in 310 blocks. “Through this election, the Panchs and Sarpanchs who were elected last year will be voting to elect BDC chairpersons in these blocks. The total number of electors is 26,629 and the elections will be held through the ballot box,” Kumar said.

As per the CEC, candidates can only spend Rs 2 lakh on the campaign for the polls, and 172 seats out of 316 seats are reserved for SC, ST and women.

Ahead of the BDC poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the poll preparedness. He held the meeting to take stock of the ground situation in the Valley post abrogation of Article 370.

The Home Minister asked the BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir to put best efforts to restore normalcy and peace in the Valley.

In another development, normalcy is steadily returning to Jammu and Kashmir, which was experiencing restrictions since the abrogation of Article 370, as universities and colleges are all set to open on Wednesday in the valley state. The state administration has taken a number of steps in this regard.