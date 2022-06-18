Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: A bullet-riddled body of a Police Sub Inspector was found under mysterious circumstances in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir.Also Read - Srinagar Records 32.8° C, Hottest Day of Season So Far

Officials said that the attack on Mir, who was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora took place at Samboora in Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

J&K | A bullet-riddled body of a Police Sub Inspector was found under mysterious circumstances in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022



Though an official confirmation is awaited, it is suspected that terrorists kidnapped Mir from his home at Samboora in Pampore and killed him in the nearby fields.

This comes a day after three militants, including one allegedly involved in the killing of a woman teacher last month were killed in two gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Anantnag districts. Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation earlier this week in the Mishipora area of Kulgam, following information of ultras there.