Jammu And Kashmir: Centre Bans 2 Groups For Anti-India Activities, Negatively Influencing People

The MCJK-S is also involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

(Representational image: IANS)

Jammu And Kashmir: Two factions of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir were banned by the government on Wednesday for five years for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and asking people to refrain from taking part in the elections.

Trending Now

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X: “Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.”

You may like to read

Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2024

In a similar move, the government on Tuesday extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.

The Union Home Ministry in a notification on Wednesday said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Sumji faction (MCJK-S), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistical support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders and members of MCJK-S have been involved in raising funds through various sources including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities and sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the notification said.

The home ministry said that the MCJK-S has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy.

The MCJK-S and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country, it said, adding they have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.

The MCJK-S is also involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; and promoting hatred against established government by giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ban will continue for five years.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.