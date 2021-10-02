Srinagar: A civilian was killed and another injured in separate attacks by terrorists in Srinagar on Saturday, reported news agencies quoting the police. Around 5.50 pm, terrorists fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said. Ahmad was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.Also Read - International Flights: Govt Makes Big Announcement, Says Flight Services From Srinagar to Sharjah to Start Soon

Again, around 8 pm, another man was targeted at the Batmaloo neighbourhood, reported NDTV. Officials said Mohammad Shafi Dar was shot at and injured. The police said Dar has received critical gunshot wounds and has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

In a third strike, terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party and resorted to firing in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, but no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said. Sources said that a grenade was lobbed by the terrorists towards a CRPF naka party at KP road in Anantnag. However, it missed the target, causing no injuries or loss of life.