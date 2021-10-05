Srinagar: Another terror incident was reported from the Shahgund area of Bandipora District on Tuesday where coward terrorists shot dead a civilian. The deceased civilian was identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, who hailed from the resident of Naidkhai. The Kashmir Zone Police said that the area has been cordoned off and the search to nab the terrorists is in progress. This is the third terror attack where a civilian has been shot dead today.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Over 35 Students Test COVID Positive in Mandi, School Shut For 5 Days

Earlier today, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by militants at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar city. Sustaining four bullet wounds, he was rushed to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar where the doctors declared him brought dead. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Civilian Killed, Another Critical; Grenade Hurled at CRPF Camp in 3 Terrorist Attacks

A non-local vendor named Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, who was selling Bhelpuri in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, was also killed by militants. Following a spate of civilian killings by the militants, tension was palpable in Srinagar city as people rushed home. Also Read - Hina Khan: I am a Kashmiri But Didn't Get Cast as a Kashmiri Girl Because of my Dusky Skin

Political leaders in Kashmir have strongly condemned the killing of the owner of Bindroo Medicate by terrorists on Tuesday evening. Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said the perpetrators will be brought to justice. “Deeply anguished to hear about the terror attack on Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon,” the office of LG J&K tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing. He took to Twitter and wrote, “What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul.”

Condemning the terrorist attack, Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that violence has no place in our society. “Condemn the killing of Shri M.L. Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during peak insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss,” Mehbooba tweeted.

People Conference Chief Sajad Lone said the owner of Bindroo Medicate never left the Valley and terrorists made him pay for that. “The fatal attack against the owner of Bindroo medicate is outrageous and unacceptable. I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the Valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace,” Lone tweeted.

(With Inputs From IANS)