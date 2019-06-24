New Delhi: A policeman of Jammu and Kashmir intelligence Latest India News | LIVE Breaking News H…wing allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a training centre in Sunjwan on Monday.

The deceased identified as Arjun Dev, Selection Grade Constable, was a resident of R S Pura.

He was on sentry duty at Police Training Centre when he ended his life around midnight. He was taken to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

An inquiry has been ordered into this incidentThe body was sent to the Government Medical College for post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been started. The motive behind Dev’s “extreme step” was not known yet.

Earlier in February, Sepoy Sandeep Singh of Punjab, posted at a transit camp in Panama Chowk in Jammu city, shot himself with his service rifle on Tuesday evening. He was on guard duty when he killed himself. His colleagues rushed after hearing the gunshot and found him dead.