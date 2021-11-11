Srinagar: Local doctors fear that the COVID third wave has started in Srinagar as daily average positive cases have increased in the UT in November. An average of 50 to 60 daily Covid-19 positive cases were reported between August and first few weeks of October but now the number has gone up to 150 and more this month.Also Read - Centre Relaxes International Travel Guidelines, Exempts Kids From Pre- And Post-arrival COVID Test

The experts expressed concern as Srinagar accounts for 60% of the total active cases while Jammu region has reported 5-10% of the total infections. Also Read - Mumbai Witnesses Record Rise in Corona Cases, 15 Buildings Sealed as Authorities Increase Covid Testing

It must be noted that Srinagar on November 10 witnessed 68 of the Valley’s total 147 positive cases and last week, the city reported 87 of the total 156 positive cases. Also Read - No Vaccine, No Entry: Gujarat Restricts Unvaccinated People From Using Public Facilities From Nov 12 | Deets Here

The cause of concern for the experts is that the positivity rate in Srinagar had climbed to 1.96% last week from 0.38% in August.

As per a report by News 18, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, director, health services, Kashmir, said the sudden spike in cases is due to marriage and religious gatherings. He said this as Kashmir’s wedding season peaks in September and October.

As per the data from the directorate of health services, 27 Covid deaths were reported in August, six and three persons who died were partially and fully vaccinated. “Only 11% people who have died were fully vaccinated and 22% who got a single dose,” said senior health official Mir Mushtaq.

The development comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 165 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 3,33,490 while three deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 4,448.

Of the new cases, 18 were from the Jammu division and 147 from the Kashmir division of the union territory. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 68, followed by 30 in Baramulla district. In the meantime, 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported in the union territory.