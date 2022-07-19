Srinagar: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the district, the Sri Nagar administration on Tuesday made face masks compulsory in public places and said all district and sectoral officers shall ensure the usage of face masks by all officers in the offices.Also Read - Covaxin May Help Reduce Severity Of COVID Infection. This Study Explains How

The move comes after Bandipora and Ganderbal administrations took similar measures and made face mask compulsory in public places.

An order from the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said, "In order to safeguard public health and wellbeing, I, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, IAS, Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority / Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, in exercise of powers vested in me under Section-34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, do hereby order that the use of masks shall be compulsory at all public places In District Srinagar, with immediate effect, till further orders."

“Moreover, all District/ Sectoral Officers shall ensure usage of face masks by all officers/ officials in the offices, ” it said.