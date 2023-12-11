Jammu And Kashmir Does Not Hold Any Internal Sovereignty After Accession To Union Of India: SC on Article 370

The Supreme Court said, “We hold that Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to Union of India."

New Delhi: The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday heard a bunch of pleas on abrogation of Article 370 and said Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to the Union of India.

“We hold that Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to Union of India,” the SC bench said.

Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud said the purpose of Article 357 is that Parliament or the President are not impeded by the absence of competence. “Article 357 does not contain non-obstante provision. To read the way petitioners point would be (in a way that) the Constitution does not provide,” the Supreme Court.

