New Delhi: Day after the Indian Army thwarted drone activities at Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station in Jammu, security personnel spotted two drones in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported. Official sources informed a leading news channel that an unidentified flying object was seen hovering over Kaluchak at around 4:40 AM. At 4.52 am, another drone activity was spotted near the Air Force station signal in the Kunjwani area of Jammu. Also Read - EURO 2020 Quarter-Final Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

Jammu | Two drones spotted in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas early morning hours today; details awaited — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

Also Read - Kirron Kher’s Health Update: Actor is Much Better Amid Cancer Treatment, Anupam Says ‘Doctors Are Doing Their Best’

This was the fourth straight day when drones were seen hovering over military stations in the outskirts of Jammu. On the intervening night of June 26-27, in a first of its kind terrorist attack in the country, two drones were used to drop explosives at the vital military installation. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: 6 Markets in Delhi to Remain Shut Till July 5 Over Covid-19 Guidelines Violation | Read Details

Two consecutive explosions took place within a gap of five minutes at the high-security Jammu Air Force Station, injuring two personnel on duty in the technical area. The drones later flew away.

In the two back-to-back explosions, which occurred at 1.37 a.m. and 1.42 a.m., the roof of a building was damaged. However, the explosives missed the aircraft hangar nearby. No valuable equipment was damaged in the attack. The Air Force Station is about 14-15 km from the nearest point on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The farthest that a drone from Pakistan has come so far on the Indian side of the IB and Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region is 12 km.

Pakistan-based terrorists are suspected to be behind the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to attack the Air Force Station, officials said. The attack on the Air Force Station took place a few hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba operative with an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing nearly 5 kg in Jammu.