New Delhi: The movement of an unidentified drone was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night. The drone later reportedly went back after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it.

"Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it," said BSF.

Earlier last month, another drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Besides, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector in the month of September.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

(With ANI inputs)