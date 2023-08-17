Home

Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes J&K’s Rajouri

The tremors were felt at around 3.49 am at a depth of 10 km, with a latitude of 33.33 and longitude of 74.20.

Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes J&K’s Rajouri. | Photo: Twitter NCS

Jammu and Kashmir: The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported early on Thursday that Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir experienced an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt at around 3.49 am at a depth of 10 km, with a latitude of 33.33 and longitude of 74.20.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir,” the NSC tweeted.

No immediate casualties or property damage were reported.

Noida Earthquake

On Wednesday, the ground beneath Noida trembled as an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.5 struck the region. The earthquake struck the Gautam Buddha Nagar district at 8.57 pm (Indian Standard Time – IST), said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.

“The depth of the quake was located at 6 kilometres and the location was Gautam Buddha Nagar,” the NCS said, adding that the epicentre of the minor earthquake was reported at latitude 28.52 and longitude 77.36.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand around 6 pm, while a 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the NCS showed.

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Parts of Assam

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Bangladesh and the north-east region of India on Monday evening with tremors being felt in Meghalaya and Barak Valley districts of Assam. The quake’s epicentre was located near Kanaighat town in Bangladesh, they said.

The officials said there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake took place at 8.19 pm, and the location was 49 km south-east of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya, the National Center for Seismology said, adding that the depth of the quake was 16 km.

“The epicentre was in Bangladesh, close to the Dawki area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya,” said an official of the Regional Seismological Centre. The tremor was felt across Meghalaya and in Assam’s Guwahati city and Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Barak Valley besides parts of West Bengal.

