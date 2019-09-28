“Three people in civil dress and guns in hands went to a neighbouring house, all the members of their families came out, their father is held in the house. Army personnel just rescued us. Firing is underway”, a local in Batote area of Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir told ANI.
Meanwhile, an exchange of fire is underway between the Army and the terrorists along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway.
Officials stated that the terrorists fired at the quick reaction team of the Army after a driver of a civilian vehicle informed the force about the presence of two suspicious individuals on the highway in Batote of Ramban district, leading to a brief exchange of fire.
“Today (Saturday) morning at about 7.30 am, two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civilian vehicle at the general area Batote on the highway. The driver was alert, did not stop the vehicle and rushed and informed the nearest Army post,” an Army official said.
As a precautionary measure, forces have cordoned off the area and stalled the traffic movement from Jammu side.