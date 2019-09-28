New Delhi: Suspected militants barged into a house and have taken an elderly man hostage during an encounter with security forces in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

“Three people in civil dress and guns in hands went to a neighbouring house, all the members of their families came out, their father is held in the house. Army personnel just rescued us. Firing is underway”, a local in Batote area of Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir told ANI.

Meanwhile, an exchange of fire is underway between the Army and the terrorists along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway.

DIG CRPF PC Jha in Batote, Ramban: We have information that three men are present. Security forces are conducting an operation in the area. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/7MTeBS2Tgt — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Officials stated that the terrorists fired at the quick reaction team of the Army after a driver of a civilian vehicle informed the force about the presence of two suspicious individuals on the highway in Batote of Ramban district, leading to a brief exchange of fire.